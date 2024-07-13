In short Simplifying... In short By 2025, India will see the debut of new compact SUVs from SKODA, Hyundai, and Kia.

SKODA's SUV, built on the MQB A0 IN platform, will feature a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine and advanced driver assistance systems.

Hyundai's next-gen VENUE, codenamed Q2Xi, will showcase Hyundai's latest design language and be manufactured at their Talegaon plant.

Kia's Syros SUV, positioned between the Sonet and Seltos, will offer both petrol and electric versions, with the petrol model launching in Q1 and the electric model in Q3 of 2025.

The new SKODA car could be named Epiq

These Tata Nexon rivals will debut in India by 2025

By Akash Pandey 01:33 pm Jul 13, 202401:33 pm

What's the story In India's competitive compact SUV market, models such as Tata Nexon and Maruti Suzuki Brezza lead the pack. However, upcoming launches from Hyundai, SKODA, and Kia are set to intensify the competition further. SKODA's debut promises a game-changing addition, while Hyundai's revamped VENUE and Kia's anticipated Syros are poised to offer consumers, a wider range of choices. Here's everything we know about them.

SKODA

SKODA's compact SUV: Expected features

SKODA is set to launch a compact SUV in the Indian market by March 2025. The vehicle will be built on the localized MQB A0 IN platform and share components with the Kushaq. It will flaunt a split headlamp setup, slated grille, and clean lines, mirroring SKODA's signature style. The SUV will be fueled by a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine from Volkswagen Group, that delivers 115hp/178Nm, and features 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Information

Inside the new SUV

The interior of SKODA's upcoming compact SUV will resemble that of the Kushaq, but with added features. These include a 360-degree camera and an Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite. The vehicle is tipped to be priced between ₹9 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai

Hyundai's next-gen VENUE set for 2025 launch

Hyundai is gearing up to launch its new-generation VENUE in 2025. Codenamed Q2Xi, this model is likely to bring significant improvements while retaining the engine and transmission options. The look may resemble the Palisade and CRETA (facelift), reflecting Hyundai's latest design language. The new VENUE will be manufactured at Hyundai's Talegaon plant, acquired from GM in 2023. Pricing for the vehicle may start around ₹10 lakh and go up to ₹15 lakh.

Kia

What to expect from Kia's Syros SUV?

Kia is planning to expand its lineup in India with the upcoming Syros SUV. The vehicle, expected to be priced around ₹11 lakh, will be positioned between the Sonet and Seltos. The Syros will come in both petrol and electric versions, with a potential hybrid model in the future. The petrol version of the Syros is expected to launch in Q1 of 2025, followed by the electric version (reportedly named Clavis) in Q3 of that year.