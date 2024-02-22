Kia Seltos features a panoramic sunroof for an airy in-cabin experience

Kia Seltos hybrid to launch in 2025: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik Feb 22, 2024

What's the story Kia Motors is gearing up to launch a hybrid version of its popular SUV, the Seltos, in 2025. This move marks a shift in strategy for the Hyundai Group, which consists of sister brands Kia Motors and Genesis. The South Korean automaker has been heavily promoting electric vehicles (EVs) in the past few years. However, due to a slowdown in EV sales, the group is now broadening its line-up with new hybrid offerings.

Powertrain

Seltos hybrid to adopt 1.6-liter powertrain from Kia Niro

The upcoming 'third generation' Seltos is likely to feature a 1.6-liter hybrid powertrain, similar to the ones used in the Kia Niro and Hyundai KONA Hybrid. These models are known for their efficiency and performance, making them an attractive hybrid option in the competitive mid-size SUV market. This decision aligns with the rising popularity of hybrid vehicles, especially in the United States, where Kia saw a 51% Y-o-Y increase in hybrid car sales in January 2024.

Strategy

Market dynamics influenced Kia Motors's strategy

Kia Motors's choice to introduce hybrid models is driven by market research that shows hybrid vehicles now make up 2.5% of the mass market segment in India. With potential changes in emission norms on the horizon, the company sees an opportunity for hybrid models to grow even further. This strategic shift comes after the automaker stated last year that hybrids were for companies without clear EV plans, implying that its EV strategy would take priority starting in 2025.