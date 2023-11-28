Upcoming MPVs in India from Kia, Nissan, and Tata Motors

Upcoming MPVs in India from Kia, Nissan, and Tata Motors

By Dwaipayan Roy Nov 28, 2023

Kia will launch the 4th-generation Carnival in 2024

India's automotive scene is gearing up for a surge of new Multi-Purpose Vehicle (MPV) arrivals, catering to a variety of needs and budgets. From revamped models to fresh debuts, car manufacturers are preparing to meet the demands of Indian families. Let's take a peek at the upcoming MPVs from Nissan, Kia Motors, and Tata Motors, set to leave their mark on our roads.

New-generation Kia Carnival and electric MPV

Kia is launching the fourth-generation Carnival next year, boasting a sleeker design inspired by models like the Seltos. Equipped with high-end features and possibly a new, more efficient powertrain, this luxury MPV is sure to be an exciting addition. Kia also plans to roll out an electric MPV as part of a Rs. 2,000 crore investment in EVs. With two zero-emission vehicles planned by 2025, including a compact electric SUV and an electrified MPV, Kia aims to electrify family travel.

Nissan's sub-four-metre MPV and Tata's new offering

Nissan is developing a sub-four-meter MPV for the Indian market based on the Renault Triber, targeting an affordable alternative to Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. The stylish MPV will likely share the same engines as the Magnite - a 1.0-liter NA petrol unit and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol. Meanwhile, Tata Motors is working on an all-new MPV positioned between Ertiga and Toyota Innova, catering to both commercial fleets and personal mobility.