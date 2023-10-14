Tata Altroz's waiting period extends up to 6 weeks

Tata Altroz's waiting period extends up to 6 weeks

If you are planning to buy the Altroz, be prepared to wait a bit longer. The premium hatchback from Tata Motors now has a waiting period of up to six weeks for its diesel version. Its petrol and CNG variants have a waiting period of up to four weeks from the date of booking. These periods are applicable to the Mumbai region. The car is available in seven colors and nine variants, catering to a wide range of customer preferences.

Tata Motors recently rejigged hatchback's line-up

In July this year, Tata Motors decided to discontinue eight variants of the Altroz to make it more competitive against the likes of the Hyundai i20. Following this change, the company also increased the prices of the remaining variants by up to Rs. 8,000 in August. The premium hatchback is available in petrol, diesel, and CNG iterations, offering customers a variety of options based on their preferences.

Factors contributing to extended waiting periods

The extended waiting periods for Tata Altroz can be attributed to various factors, including supply chain disruptions caused by the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. Additionally, increased demand for cars as people seek personal mobility options has contributed to these delays. Customers looking to purchase this hatchback or any other Tata Motors vehicle should be prepared for potentially longer wait times before receiving their new vehicle.