Aston Martin DB12 to be launched tomorrow: What to expect

By Pradnesh Naik 12:21 pm Sep 28, 202312:21 pm

Aston Martin DB12 features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Aston Martin)

Aston Martin's DB12 is set to make its debut in India tomorrow. It will take the reins from the DB11 as the British automaker's newest grand tourer. Unveiled in May this year, the DB12 sports an all-new design, a completely revamped cabin, and a powerful Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 engine. With its blend of luxury, performance, and cutting-edge technology, the DB12 is ready to take on rivals like the Ferrari Roma and McLaren GT in the high-performance coupe segment.

It features a significant design overhaul and in-house connectivity technology

Featuring a bold new design, the Aston Martin DB12 has a wider track in both the front and rear, giving it a more aggressive stance. The headlights combine elements from the DBS and DB11 units, showcasing intricate details in the three-piece DRLs. Inside, the cabin has been significantly upgraded with an in-house developed 10.25-inch infotainment system. The supercar now offers connected car technology through the carmaker's own companion app.

Mercedes-AMG-sourced V8 engine replaces the iconic V12 from the DB11

In an unexpected move, Aston Martin has swapped out the iconic V12 engine for a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V8 from Mercedes-AMG. This new powertrain develops 671hp of maximum power at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 800Nm between 2,750rpm and 6,000rpm. The sleek-looking grand tourer can sprint from 0-96km/h in just 3.5 seconds and reach an impressive top speed of 325km/h.

How much will the Aston Martin DB12 cost?

The Aston Martin DB12 is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 4.8 crore in India. For reference, it is higher than the outgoing DB11, which was sold at Rs. 4.2 crore (all prices, ex-showroom). Order books are expected to open in October.