Honda Elevate SUV launched at Rs. 11 lakh, deliveries begin

Written by Dwaipayan Roy September 04, 2023 | 12:00 pm 2 min read

Honda Elevate is available in 4 trims (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese automaker Honda has finally launched its Elevate SUV in India. Its deliveries have also commenced here. The model, which has been available for pre-booking since July, takes on the likes of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Hyundai CRETA. With four variants and seven color options, the Elevate is a worthy addition to Honda's stable. Its price starts at Rs. 11 lakh.

The car has 16-inch wheels and roof rails

The 2024 Honda Elevate boasts a striking exterior design. It features sweptback LED headlamps, a large grille with a chrome strip, triangular housings for the fog lights, faux skid plates, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Additional design elements include roof rails, LED taillights, and a shark-fin antenna. The Elevate's modern and stylish appearance is sure to turn heads on the road.

Six airbags and an ADAS suite are inside

Inside the Honda Elevate, drivers are greeted with a dual-tone theme, a sunroof, and a host of advanced features. These include a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an electric sunroof, cruise control, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, six airbags, and a Honda Sensing ADAS suite for added safety. The well-equipped cabin ensures a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience for both the driver and passengers.

What about its performance?

Under the hood, the Honda Elevate is powered by a 1.5-liter i-VTEC petrol engine that generates 119hp of power and 145Nm of torque. This mill is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a CVT gearbox. It has a claimed mileage of 15.31km/liter (manual) and 16.92km/liter (CVT). Honda also plans to launch an EV based on the Elevate by 2026, further expanding its eco-friendly vehicle lineup.

Honda Elevate: Pricing

In India, the Honda Elevate starts at Rs. 11 lakh for the base SV trim and goes up to Rs. 16 lakh for the range-topping ZX CVT variant (all prices, ex-showroom). Deliveries are now underway.

