Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion MPV revealed in India

Auto

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Toyota Rumion MPV revealed in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik August 10, 2023 | 02:20 pm 2 min read

Toyota Rumion rolls on designer alloy wheels (Photo credit: Toyota)

Toyota has revealed the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga-based Rumion in India. It will soon debut as the automaker's most affordable MPV on our shores. The people-mover is expected to be priced slightly more than the Ertiga and will further strengthen the strategic partnership between Toyota and Maruti Suzuki. The vehicle features minimal styling changes and a seven-seater cabin backed by a sole petrol engine option.

The car will feature a semi-digital instrument cluster

The Toyota Rumion sports swept-back projector LED headlights, a chrome-surrounded grille, indicator-mounted ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, flared wheel arches, wrap-around LED taillamps, and designer dual-tone wheels. The feature list is yet to be disclosed. We expect the MPV to get a dual-tone dashboard with faux wood trims, automatic climate control, a semi-digital instrument cluster, a large touchscreen infotainment panel with connectivity options, and multiple airbags.

It will draw power from a 1.5-liter engine

Powering the Toyota Rumion will be the same 1.5-liter, DualJet engine with a mild-hybrid system as seen on the Ertiga. The motor will likely develop 103hp/136.8Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

A transparent delivery strategy will be implemented for customer satisfaction

To avoid long waiting periods similar to Maruti Suzuki's popular MPV offering, Toyota will implement a 'first in, first out' delivery strategy for the all-new Rumion. Bookings will be cataloged from an all-India perspective and prioritized based on the sequence of orders. This approach aims to provide a transparent experience for customers, ensuring those who book earlier receive their vehicles sooner.

Share this timeline