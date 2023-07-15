Top cars showcased at 2023 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 15, 2023 | 05:48 pm 3 min read

Goodwood Festival of Speed is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year

Founded in 1993 by Charles Gordon-Lennox, the Goodwood Festival of Speed is an annual automotive festival organized on the grounds of Goodwood House, West Sussex, England. It is primarily known for its legendary hill climb race, where automakers showcase their car's prowess on the 9-turn, 1.8km track with an average gradient of 4.9%. Here's a look at the latest cars from this year's event.

Bentley Speed Six Car Zero: A revived Le Mans icon

Luxury car marque Bentley showcased the Speed Six Car Zero from its Continuation Series by Mulliner. It features a "Parsons Napier Green" color scheme, circular headlamps, and wire-spoke wheels. Inside, it has a spacious four-seater cabin with Tan-colored leather upholstery, analog dials, and bucket-type seats. The revived Le Mans-winning race car is powered by a specially-made 6.5-liter, inline-six petrol engine (205hp).

Aston Martin Valour: A super-exclusive coupe with a manual gearbox

Aston Martin has revealed the super-exclusive Valour model to commemorate the marque's 110th anniversary. The coupe has design cues from the iconic V8 Vantage model of the 1980s and gets a large signature grille, and specially-designed 21-inch "Honeycomb" forged wheels. Inside, it has exposed "Mokume" carbon fiber detailing on the dashboard. It runs on a 5.2-liter, V12 engine (705hp/753Nm) with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Pininfarina Battista Edizione Nino Farina: A tribute to F1 legend

Italian automaker Automobili Pininfarina's Battista Edizione Nino Farina pays homage to Giuseppe Antonio "Nino" Farina, the first-ever Formula 1 champion. The hypercar flaunts forged "Glorioso" wheels, a carbon fiber front splitter, and a split-type active rear spoiler. Inside, it has black Alcantara upholstery with a bespoke quilting pattern and 'Iconica Blu' seatbelts. It packs four electric motors with a 120kWh Lithium-ion battery pack (1,900hp/2,340Nm).

Lamborghini SC63 LMDh: A 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC) contender

Lamborghini has showcased its 2024 World Endurance Championship (WEC) contender, the SC63 LMDh race car. It sports vertically-stacked LED headlights, air vents on the fenders, a carbon fiber fin, and forged alloy wheels. The centrally-positioned single-seater cockpit will have a carbon fiber bucket seat, a six-point racing harness, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It is fueled by an FIA-approved 671hp, 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 N: A performance-focused all-electric crossover

Hyundai has taken the wraps off the performance-oriented N version of the IONIQ 5. The high-speed EV gets a Performance Blue paint scheme with red accents, air vents on the rear fenders, and dual-tone 21-inch wheels. It has racing-style seats and an illuminated 'N' logo on door sills. It draws power from a twin-motor, all-wheel-drive setup (650hp) with an 84kWh high-density battery pack.

Ferrari KC23: A one-off track-focused concept vehicle

Italian marque Ferrari has showcased a one-off track-focused concept vehicle called KC23. It is based on the 488 GT3 race car. It features bespoke bodywork with a sculpted bonnet, a large rear wing, butterfly doors, and blade-like LED taillamps. Inside, the car gets a yoke-type steering wheel, a tubular roll cage, and bucket-type seats. It is backed by a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine (592hp/700Nm).

