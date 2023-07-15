First Tesla Cybertruck rolls off production line at Giga Texas

Auto

First Tesla Cybertruck rolls off production line at Giga Texas

Written by Pradnesh Naik July 15, 2023 | 05:25 pm 3 min read

Tesla Cybertruck rides on designer wheels (Photo credit: Tesla)

After getting delayed multiple times over the past four years, the first unit of Tesla's Cybertruck has finally rolled off the production line at the automaker's Giga Texas facility. To recall, a camouflaged test mule of the near-production-ready EV was spotted at the company's annual shareholder meeting in May. Here's everything we know about the much-hyped electric pick-up truck so far.

Why does this story matter?

Tesla took the automotive world by surprise by showcasing the Cybertruck in 2019. It was praised by many for its bold design philosophy and futuristic-looking interiors. However, the production of the highly-anticipated truck was delayed several times since then. Now, the US-based EV maker has finally seemed to get its production going at its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas.

Factors that affected the Cybertruck's production for so long

Although Tesla had initially planned to start the pre-production process on the Cybertruck in 2021, it was delayed by over two years. This was primarily due to two reasons. First, it was the global pandemic that began in late 2019. The second reason for the further delay was the semiconductor shortage that impacted both the technology and automotive sectors drastically.

The pilot production line has started at Giga Texas

In the latest development, several models in white were spotted inside the Austin Gigafactory premises in the past weeks. This suggested that the pilot production line had started at the facility. The newest tweet of the first production unit has now confirmed the same.

Let's take a look at the Tesla Cybertruck

The Tesla Cybertruck features angular body panels made of 'cold-rolled' stainless steel. It sports a sharply raked windscreen made from armored glass, a full-width LED headlight, a closed-off grille, and designer wheels with off-road focused tires. Inside, it will get a spacious 6-seater cabin with a panoramic sunroof, multi-zone climate control, a yoke-style steering wheel, and a 17.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options.

The EV promises a range of up to 725km

Powering the Tesla Cybertruck will be a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that has a claimed range of over 482km. A tri-motor, all-wheel-drive configuration that promises a range of up to 644km and a quad-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that delivers up to 725km will also be available.

How much will the Tesla Cybertruck cost?

In 2019, Tesla had promised the Cybertruck at $39,900 for the single-motor model and $69,900 for the tri-motor trim. However, with the recent rise in input costs, a report from Electrek suggested that the automaker might introduce the dual-motor variant at $60,000, a tri-motor version at $75,000, and a quad-motor setup at $85,000 in the US. Series production is expected to begin by August.

Share this timeline