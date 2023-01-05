Sony Honda Mobility announces EV sub-brand AFEELA; prototype sedan showcased
Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between technology giant Sony and Japanese automaker Honda, has announced an EV sub-brand called AFEELA at CES 2023. The sub-brand has showcased its first prototype sedan—heavily based on Sony's VISION-S concept—with a clean and futuristic design. The unveiling was done by Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility.
Why does this story matter?
- Ever since Sony debuted the VISION-S concept at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), there has been a buzz about the brand completely shifting its focus from consumer electronics to green mobility solutions.
- Sony has some interesting ideas as far as autonomous driving is concerned and it makes sense to bring in a partner with several decades of experience in making good cars.
The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline and a full-width DRL
The AFEELA concept car follows the design language seen in the VISION-S concept and features close to 45 sensors embedded all over the car. It flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a wide air dam, cameras in place of ORVMs, a roof-mounted front-facing LiDAR array, and designer dual-tone wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear.
It will be backed by a potent electric powertrain
The technical details of the AFEELA concept car are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the sedan to be backed by a powerful electric motor that will be paired with a large battery pack. We expect a range of around 500km.
It features a yoke-style steering wheel and a full-width display
On the inside, the AFEELA concept car has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalistic dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a glass roof, automatic climate control, and a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a full-width display with two screens for the instrument cluster and an infotainment system, integrated into a single housing. Passengers' safety should be ensured by airbags and ADAS functions.
How much will it cost?
The details regarding the pricing of the all-electric sedan will be announced by AFEELA at the time of launch, possibly in 2026. The EV is currently in a concept stage and will require some time to go into final production form.