Auto

Sony Honda Mobility announces EV sub-brand AFEELA; prototype sedan showcased

Sony Honda Mobility announces EV sub-brand AFEELA; prototype sedan showcased

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jan 05, 2023, 10:42 am 2 min read

AFEELA concept car features a roof-mounted LiDAR sensor array (Photo credit: AFEELA)

Sony Honda Mobility, a joint venture between technology giant Sony and Japanese automaker Honda, has announced an EV sub-brand called AFEELA at CES 2023. The sub-brand has showcased its first prototype sedan—heavily based on Sony's VISION-S concept—with a clean and futuristic design. The unveiling was done by Yasuhide Mizuno, CEO of Sony Honda Mobility.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since Sony debuted the VISION-S concept at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show (CES), there has been a buzz about the brand completely shifting its focus from consumer electronics to green mobility solutions.

Sony has some interesting ideas as far as autonomous driving is concerned and it makes sense to bring in a partner with several decades of experience in making good cars.

The sedan flaunts a sloping roofline and a full-width DRL

The AFEELA concept car follows the design language seen in the VISION-S concept and features close to 45 sensors embedded all over the car. It flaunts a sloping roofline, a sculpted bonnet, sleek LED headlights, a full-width DRL, a wide air dam, cameras in place of ORVMs, a roof-mounted front-facing LiDAR array, and designer dual-tone wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear.

It will be backed by a potent electric powertrain

The technical details of the AFEELA concept car are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the sedan to be backed by a powerful electric motor that will be paired with a large battery pack. We expect a range of around 500km.

It features a yoke-style steering wheel and a full-width display

On the inside, the AFEELA concept car has a spacious five-seater cabin and features a minimalistic dual-tone dashboard, premium upholstery, a glass roof, automatic climate control, and a yoke-style multifunctional steering wheel. The EV packs a full-width display with two screens for the instrument cluster and an infotainment system, integrated into a single housing. Passengers' safety should be ensured by airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The details regarding the pricing of the all-electric sedan will be announced by AFEELA at the time of launch, possibly in 2026. The EV is currently in a concept stage and will require some time to go into final production form.