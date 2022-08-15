Auto

Ola electric car, with 500km range, confirmed for 2024

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 15, 2022, 04:51 pm 2 min read

Ola Electric's car will have a claimed range of 500km per charge (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric is set to launch its first car in 2024. The all-electric sedan will be a "Made-in-India" offering for the local and global markets. As per CEO Bhavish Aggarwal, it will be the sportiest electric four-wheeler in India and will have an aerodynamic body with a drag coefficient of less than 0.21. Some design elements of the car have also been teased.

Context Why does this story matter?

As the world is slowly moving toward a cleaner and greener future, sustainable mobility has taken the center stage in this green revolution.

With established Indian automakers such as Tata and Mahindra showcasing their prowess with EVs such as the Nexon EV MAX, Tigor EV, and Mahindra e-Verito, new players like Ola Electric have a massive challenge to compete against the formidable giants.

Exteriors The car will have all-LED lighting setup and glass roof

Ola Electric's car will flaunt an aerodynamic body design with a long and sculpted bonnet, an air splitter, LED headlights with full-width light bar-like DRLs, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the car will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, handle-less door design, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights will be available at the rear end of the sedan.

Information It will have a claimed range of 500km per charge

Ola's electric car will be powered by an electric motor linked with a large battery pack. The specifics are yet to be revealed but Aggarwal has confirmed that it will have a range of 500km per charge and will sprint from 0-100km/h within four seconds.

Interiors It will have a tech-forward cabin

The details regarding the interiors of the upcoming Ola electric car are under the wraps. While a curved all-glass roof is confirmed, we also expect to see a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will pack a touchscreen running the brand's MoveOS. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2024 Ola electric car: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the all-electric car will be announced by Ola Electric at the time of launch in 2024. We expect the EV to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).