Honda Activa Premium to debut in India soon: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 15, 2022, 02:10 pm 2 min read

Upcoming Honda Activa Premium will be equipped with Combined Braking System. Representative image (Photo credit: Honda)

Japanese two-wheeler giant Honda is expected to reveal the Activa Premium edition in India in the coming days. The teasers reveal a similar front apron design and silhouette as on the current-generation Activa 6G model, except for gold-colored embellishments on top of the vents and badging along with an all-new matte green paint scheme. It will likely feature a 110cc engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda is one of the largest two-wheeler manufacturers in India and the Activa is the segment-leading scooter in the 110cc category on our shores.

The Japanese marque had introduced the Activa in 2001 and is currently in its sixth generation. It had crossed the 2.5 crore cumulative sales figure in 2020.

The upcoming Premium edition will be a range-topping variant.

The upcoming Honda Activa Premium will sport a typical scooter silhouette and feature apron-mounted air vents, an LED headlight, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, a flat footboard, a grab rail, a large LED taillight, an external fuel filler cap, and all-new matte green paintwork. The scooter will likely pack an analog instrument cluster and ride on 12-inch (front) and 10-inch (rear) steel wheels.

Information It will be offered with a 110cc, single-cylinder engine

The technical specifications for the upcoming Activa Premium are yet to be revealed. We expect the scooter to be powered by a 110cc fuel-injected, air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that makes 7.68hp of power and 8.79Nm of torque. The mill should be paired with a CVT gearbox.

Safety It will be equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

In terms of rider's safety, the upcoming Activa Premium will come equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for better braking performance. The suspension duties will be taken care of by telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end of the scooter.

Information Honda Activa Premium: Pricing

In India, the details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming Activa Premium will be disclosed by Honda in the coming days. We expect the scooter to carry a premium over the Activa 6G DLX model, which retails at Rs. 74,400 (ex-showroom).