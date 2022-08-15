Auto

Limited-run Mercedes-AMG One hypercar enters production: Check design and features

Mercedes-AMG One features active aero-elements (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz's flagship hypercar, the AMG One has officially entered the production stage. The vehicle is limited to 275 units globally. To recall, the coupe was showcased as the AMG Project One concept in 2017 and the German automaker had unveiled its final form in June this year. The special four-wheeler is powered by an F1-sourced engine that is linked with four electric motors.

Context Why does this story matter?

AMG One was conceptualized as a street-legal version of the Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 race car.

In an entirely unorthodox move, the German marque gave a green signal to use an F1-sourced engine in a production hypercar, making it one of the most potent offerings from the Sindelfingen factory.

The coupe is loaded with the most advanced technology straight from the race car.

Exteriors The hypercar features a large air splitter and a diffuser

The Mercedes-AMG One features active aero elements such as a large spoiler and air vents on the front wheel arches to aid cooling and increase aerodynamic efficiency. It has a muscular bonnet, LED headlights, a raked windscreen, and a sloping roofline. The coupe gets butterfly doors, ORVMS, 19-inch (front) and 20-inch (rear) forged aluminium wheels, and LED taillights.

Information It is backed by a 1,049hp, F1-sourced engine

The AMG One draws power from an F1-sourced engine that is paired with four electric motors. The complex setup churns out a maximum power of 1,049hp. The hypercar can complete the 0-200km/h sprint in 7 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 352km/h.

Interiors The coupe has carbon fiber seats and premium leather upholstery

On the inside, the AMG One has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard, premium leather upholstery, carbon fiber bucket-type seats, climate control, and an F1-style steering wheel. The coupe houses a 10.0-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, traction control, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

Information Mercedes-AMG One: Pricing

Mercedes-Benz has not officially disclosed the pricing of the AMG One. However, reports suggest it costs around $2.75 million (approximately Rs. 21 crore). The hypercar will be produced in a limited run of 275 units, all of which are already spoken for.