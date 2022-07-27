Auto

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Which variant offers the most value?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 27, 2022, 12:05 am 3 min read

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with four powertrain options (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has recently taken the wraps off its flagship offering, the Grand Vitara in India. The SUV shares its underpinnings with the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and will be retailed via the brand's NEXA outlets across the country. It is offered in six trim levels: Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Alpha, Zeta+, and Alpha+. But which one offers the best value for your money?

Maruti Suzuki had previously introduced the Grand Vitara moniker in India in 2009. It was the flagship offering for the homegrown carmaker back in the day.

The brand found it difficult to market the vehicle, as it was primarily known for its budget-friendly hatchbacks back then.

However, with the change in its image, the automaker is planning to give the SUV a second chance.

Variant #1 Grand Vitara Sigma

The Sigma model has bumper-mounted projector headlamps with LED DRLs, silvered skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and 17-inch steel wheels with stylish rim covers. It features dual-tone black-brown interiors with key-less entry, start/stop button, automatic climate control, 60:40 split-type reclining rear seats, dual airbags, and parking sensors. It runs on a 103hp/117Nm, 1.5-liter petrol engine with mild-hybrid technology, mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Variant #2 Grand Vitara Delta

The Delta variant has a large hexagonal grille, power-adjustable wing mirrors, and 17-inch steel wheels with covers. In addition to the features of Sigma trim, it gets a 7.0-inch SmartPlay Pro infotainment panel, rear USB ports, cruise control, connected car features, and a four-speaker sound system. It is backed by a 103hp/117Nm, 1.5-liter mild-hybrid petrol engine paired to a 5-speed manual/6-speed automatic gearbox.

Variant #3 Grand Vitara Zeta

The Zeta gets all features of Sigma and Delta. It flaunts automatic LED headlights with follow-me-home function, 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, auto-folding mirrors, and a rear window wiper. Inside, there is silver-finished dashboard and door inserts, Arkamys sound system, a 9.0-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment panel, and six airbags. It gets the same powertrain options as the Delta and an all-wheel-drive (AllGrip) system.

Variant #4 Grand Vitara Zeta+

This model features everything from the Zeta trim, along with a dual-tone paint scheme, silver roof rails, and dark gray skid plates. It has all-black interiors with gold accents, leatherette upholstery, sunroof, ambient lighting, head-up display, wireless charger, and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. It is powered by a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup that develops 115hp/141Nm and comes linked to an e-CVT gearbox.

Variant #5 Grand Vitara Alpha

This variant gets everything from the Zeta model and features a dual-tone color scheme and blacked-out roof rails. On the inside, the Alpha trim has a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a panoramic sunroof, a drive mode selector, a 360-degree-view camera, and hill descent control for the passengers' safety. It is offered with a choice of all powertrains available on the lower variants.

Variant #6 Grand Vitara Alpha+

The top-of-the-line Alpha+ gets all the bells and whistles from the lower trims, in addition to a puddle lamp and chrome garnishes on the grille and beltline. On the inside, the model features ventilated front seats, a six-speaker premium sound system, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). It draws power from a 1.5-liter strong-hybrid petrol setup (115hp/141Nm) that is paired with an e-CVT gearbox.

Information Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara: Pricing and availability

Maruti Suzuki should announce the details regarding the pricing and availability of the Grand Vitara in India in the coming weeks. We expect the SUV to carry a price tag of around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

