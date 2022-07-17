Auto

Jedi Custom 250 Gypsy bagger breaks cover with sporty looks

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 17, 2022, 07:15 am 2 min read

Jedi Custom 250 Gypsy is inspired by American bagger bikes (Photo credit: Jedi)

Chinese automaker Jedi has introduced the Custom 250 Gypsy bagger bike in its home country. Its arrival on our shores seems unclear. As for the highlights, the vehicle has an imposing look and offers many features, including panniers and a USB charging port. It is fueled by a 250cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 17.4hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Jedi Custom 250 Gypsy draws styling cues from the Harley-Davidson CVO range but does not get its powerful engine. The vehicle should be priced affordably and attract many buyers in the Chinese market.

Sadly, this two-wheeler is unlikely to arrive in our country, considering the brand has no presence here. If it does, the rivalry in the segment would be raised considerably.

Design The motorcycle has a windshield and 20-liter fuel tank

The Jedi Custom 250 Gypsy has a front fairing with integrated turn indicators, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, split-style seats, a lengthy exhaust, and a windshield. The motorcycle offers an all-LED lighting setup, a USB charging socket, and covers for speakers. It rides on alloy wheels, can store 20 liters of fuel, and flaunts a Candy Orange/Black paint job.

Information It attains a top speed of 105km/h

The Jedi Custom 250 Gypsy runs on a 250cc, single-cylinder engine that puts out a maximum power of 17.4hp and a peak torque of 18Nm. The mill is linked to a 5-speed gearbox and allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 105km/h.

Safety It gets telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Jedi Custom 250 Gypsy is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information What about its availability?

The pricing and availability details of the Jedi Custom 250 Gypsy are yet to be disclosed. Moreover, it is unclear whether this bagger bike will be introduced in our country.