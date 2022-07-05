Auto

Keeway K-Light 250V launched at Rs. 2.9 lakh: Check features

Keeway K-Light 250V launched at Rs. 2.9 lakh: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jul 05, 2022, 05:18 pm 2 min read

Keeway K-Light 250V rides on 16-inch alloy wheels (Photo credit: Keeway)

Keeway has launched the K-Light 250V in India at a starting price tag of Rs. 2.89 lakh. It is the third offering from the Hungary-based bikemaker on our shores. The motorcycle follows the traditional feet-forward design language seen in the cruiser category and features a segment-first V-Twin engine. It is offered in three color options: Matte Blue, Matte Dark Gray, and Matte Black.

Context Why does this story matter?

Keeway entered the Indian market with Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i scooters as well as K-Light 250V cruiser bike and has plans to launch five more products by the end of this year.

The Hungarian bikemaker is a sister brand to Benelli and will be assembling its two-wheelers at the latter's facility in Hyderabad.

The K-Light 250V rivals the Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

Design The cruiser sports 16-inch alloy wheels and 20-liter fuel tank

The Keeway K-Light 250V has the traditional feet-forward ergonomics of a cruiser motorcycle. It sports a large 20-liter fuel tank, a round LED headlamp, a stepped-up seat, a wide handlebar, twin exhausts, and a sleek tail section with an integrated LED taillight. The bike packs a tank-mounted digital instrument cluster and rides on 16-inch alloy wheels wrapped in wide-section tires.

Information It runs on a 19hp, 249cc engine

The Keeway K-Light 250V is powered by a BS6-compliant 249cc, V-twin, air-cooled engine that churns out a maximum power of 18.7hp at 8,500rpm and peak torque of 19Nm at 5,500rpm. The bike also gets a segment-first belt-drive system.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with dual-channel ABS

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Keeway K-Light 250V comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the cruiser motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Information Keeway K-Light 250V: Pricing and availability

The Keeway K-Light 250V will set you back by Rs. 2.89 lakh for the Matte Blue variant, Rs. 2.99 lakh for the Matte Dark Gray trim, and Rs. 3.09 lakh for the Matte Black color option (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.