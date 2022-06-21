Auto

Kia Sonet crosses 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone in India

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 21, 2022, 11:17 am 2 min read

Kia Sonet packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

Kia Motors has surpassed the 1.5 lakh unit sales milestone with its Sonet model in India. It took the compact SUV just 21 months to achieve the feat. The vehicle accounts for over 32% of the brand's sales in India, with the diesel model racking up an impressive 41% of the orders. The four-wheeler has an aggressive design language and a tech-forward cabin.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors made its debut in India with the capable Seltos and Carnival. Both the vehicles garnered a positive response from critics and customers alike.

Riding on their success, the South Korean automaker introduced the Sonet in 2020 to take on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Tata Nexon.

And looking at the numbers, the Sonet has done extremely well in the country.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts all-LED lighting setup and 16-inch designer wheels

The Kia Sonet flaunts a muscular bonnet with the brand's new logo, a tiger-nose grille, a raked windscreen, a wide air dam, LED headlights with DRLs, and bumper-mounted fog lamps. On the sides, it is flanked by blacked-out pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 16-inch designer wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available on the rear.

Information It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The Kia Sonet is powered by a 1.5-liter diesel engine in two states of tune: 99hp/240Nm and 113hp/250Nm, a 1.2-liter petrol mill that makes 81hp/115Nm, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (117hp/172Nm). Transmission duties are handled by a 5/6-speed manual, automatic, iMT, and DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features 10.0-inch infotainment panel and Bose sound system

On the inside, the Kia Sonet features a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a sunroof, key-less entry, engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a 7-speaker Bose sound system and a 10.25-inch infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

Information Kia Sonet: Pricing and availability

In India, Kia Sonet starts at Rs. 7.15 lakh for the base 1.2 HTE variant and goes up to Rs. 13.69 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 GTX Plus Diesel AT trim (all prices, ex-showroom).