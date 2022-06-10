Auto

Hyundai CRETA N Line SUV revealed: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Jun 10, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Hyundai CRETA N Line features a large, gloss black grille with N Line badging (Photo credit: Hyundai)

Hyundai has revealed the CRETA N Line for the South American market. It is based on the current generation model available globally. The four-wheeler is a sporty iteration with specially tuned suspension and unique styling bits such as a blacked-out grille and 17-inch alloy wheels. The mid-sized SUV will likely make its way to India, albeit in a slightly tweaked form.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hyundai has received accolades for its N Line vehicles across the globe. The sporty i20 N Line was the first offering in the Indian market.

The South Korean automaker now plans to add SUVs to the line-up as well.

When launched, the CRETA N Line will rival the likes of Volkswagen Taigun GT and SKODA KUSHAQ Monte Carlo at our shores.

Exteriors The SUV sport 17-inch alloy wheels and LED headlights

The Hyundai CRETA N Line features a sculpted bonnet, a gloss black grille with N Line badging, a revised front bumper with a skid plate, wide air dams, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, it is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Split-type LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna is available on the rear side.

Information It will be offered with two engine options

We expect the Hyundai CRETA N Line to be fueled by a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine that makes 118hp and a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol mill from the ALCAZAR that makes 157hp. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed manual or a DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car will get N Line-branded upholstery and ventilated seats

The interiors of the CRETA N Line are under the wraps. We expect it to get a spacious cabin with an updated dashboard design, N Line-branded upholstery, a multifunctional steering wheel, automatic climate control, and ventilated seats. It will house a digital instrument cluster and a 10.24-inch infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Hyundai CRETA N Line: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the CRETA N Line will soon be declared by Hyundai. We expect the sporty SUV to carry a premium over the regular model, which starts at Rs. 10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.