2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 first impressions: A uniquely designed EV

Somnath Chatterjee Twitter Jan 14, 2022, 02:23 pm 3 min read

Hyundai IONIQ 5 would be launched in India in the middle of 2022

Hyundai has announced its EV onslaught for the Indian market with several new electric cars being readied for launch within the coming years. One of the cars earmarked for launch happens to the IONIQ 5. This electric SUV is one of the new generation EVs based on the company's E-GMP platform and would be positioned as a niche product. Here's our first impression.

Electric cars are poised to see immense popularity in the coming years due to the ever rising fuel prices. Hyundai, which had launched the first electric crossover in India with its KONA, wants to increase its dominance in the EV space with no less than six new electric cars planned for launch. This story provides a sneak-peek at the IONIQ 5 EV.

Exteriors The futuristic design looks unlike anything else

The IONIQ 5 looks unlike anything else and its radical design is its biggest forte. With a length of 4,635mm, it is quite long but hides its visual bulk very well. There is a lot of sharp surfacing but the pixelated headlamps as well as the unique looking 20-inch alloy wheels grab your attention. Flush door handles are also a nice touch.

Interiors The cabin uses sustainably sourced materials

The modular interiors along with the long 3,000mm wheelbase liberate a lot of space on the inside. A flat floor further makes this a comfortable 5-seater. Some of the other radical touches include a movable center console which can slide back by 140mm. The cabin also uses sustainably sourced materials like natural wool, eco-processed leather with plant-based extracts, and bio paint.

Features From an AR heads-up display to a 360-degree view camera

The IONIQ 5 packs in a lot of technology and features including dual 12.0-inch screens with a full-touch infotainment console, an Augmented Reality heads-up display, connected car technology, and wireless charging. The car also gets an 8-speaker Bose audio system, a 360-degree-view camera, and a digital rear-view screen instead of mirror. We also expect ADAS features to be offered in the car.

Performance It has a claimed range of 481km

Worldwide, the IONIQ 5 is available with either a dual electric motor layout or a single motor configuration. The dual motor version has a four-wheel-drive system and develops 300hp/605Nm. The top-end trim with a 72.6kWh battery pack has a claimed range of 481km. However, we expect a real-world range of about 350-400km. The car will also support AC and DC fast charging.

Our estimate How much will it cost?

Expected to be brought in via the CBU route, the IONIQ 5 will be attracting a price-tag of around Rs. 40-60 lakh (ex-showroom). Hence, it will act as a halo car for Hyundai in demonstrating its EV credentials and also further boosting its image as a premium carmaker. Overall, the IONIQ 5 is an EV worth waiting for.