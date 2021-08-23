Ahead of unveiling, Hyundai i20 N Line spied at dealership

Hyundai i20 N Line makes way to dealerships

Prior to its debut in India tomorrow i.e. August 24, the Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback has been spotted at a dealership. Its unofficial bookings are already open. As for the highlights, the performance-oriented four-wheeler has an imposing look and a feature-loaded cabin. Under the hood, it shall run on a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

The car flaunts a twin-tip exhaust and 17-inch wheels

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a muscular hood, a large black-colored grille, swept-back headlights, revised bumpers, and 'N' badging. On the sides, the car is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, side skirts, ORVMs, and dual-tone 17-inch alloy wheels. A shark-fin antenna, Z-shaped wrap-around taillights, a roof-mounted spoiler, a window wiper, and a twin-tip exhaust are available on the rear section of the hatchback.

It will run on a 118hp, 1.0-liter engine

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter, 3-cylinder, turbo-petrol engine that generates 118hp of maximum power and 172Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The vehicle gets ADAS and sporty seats with red stitching

Hyundai i20 N Line gets a 5-seater cabin with ambient lighting, a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel, metal pedals, cruise control, and contrast red stitching on the seats. The car packs a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Blue Link connected car technology and a semi-digital instrument cluster. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing and rivals

The Hyundai i20 N Line is expected to carry a price-tag of around Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price-point, the hatchback will take on rivals such as Volkswagen Polo GT and Tata Altroz Turbo.