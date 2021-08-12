Variant details of the Hyundai i20 N Line hatchback leaked

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Mail Last updated on Aug 12, 2021, 11:16 am

Hyundai i20 N Line to be offered in three trims

Hyundai will unveil the N Line version of its i20 hatchback in India later this year. Now, variant details of the car have been leaked. It will be offered in N6 and N8 variants based on the Sportz trim and a top-tier N8 model based on the Asta trim. The vehicle will run on a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine. Here are more details.

Exteriors

The car has chrome-plated exhaust and swept-back headlights

Hyundai i20 N Line sports a blacked-out grille with a 'checkered flag' pattern, a bumper with a gray contrast stripe, an 'N Line' badge, and sleek swept-back headlamps. On the sides, the vehicle is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, side skirts, and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels. Z-shaped wrap-around taillights, a shark-fin antenna, and chrome-plated twin-tip exhaust are available on the rear section.

Information

It will be fueled by a 118hp, 1.0-liter engine

In India, the Hyundai i20 N Line will draw power from a BS6-compliant 1.0-liter turbo-petrol engine paired to a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT gearbox. The motor will generate a maximum power of 118hp at 6,000rpm and 172Nm of peak torque at 1,500-4,000rpm.

Interiors

Passengers' safety is ensured by an ADAS suite

The Hyundai i20 N Line has a spacious 5-seater cabin with sporty-looking front seats, red stitching, metal pedals, an N-branded leather-covered gear knob, and a power steering wheel. It packs a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Blue Link connected car technology. Multiple airbags and a host of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information

Hyundai i20 N Line: Pricing and availability

Details related to the pricing and availability of the Hyundai i20 N Line in India will be announced at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to cost upwards of Rs. 12 lakh (ex-showroom).