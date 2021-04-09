Hyundai is all set to launch its much-awaited ALCAZAR SUV in India by the end of this month. We have driven the car in its prototype form to understand how it takes the game forward from the Creta - the company's best-selling SUV. The ALCAZAR has considerable changes inside-out, including a new petrol engine and an updated suspension. Here's our first impression.

Exteriors The car has bigger wheels along with revised rear-styling

While we drove a camouflaged car, the changes over the Creta seemed visible to the eye with a considerably longer length and a wider stance. The ALCAZAR has a different roofline and a quarter glass while the front section flaunts a new grille design. It also gets sportier 18-inch alloy wheels. The rear side has new wrap-around taillamps along with a thick chrome band.

Interiors Second- and third-row seats have one-touch tumble operation

Inside, the ALCAZAR features a new dual-tone upholstery along with added features like wireless charging for the second row passengers (in the 6-seater variant) and dedicated armrests with cup holders. To accommodate the third-row seats, the wheelbase has been increased to 2,760mm. The second- and third-row seats also have a simple one-touch tumble operation for easy access along with a recline function.

Performance ALCAZAR (petrol) feels refined and has enough power

The ALCAZAR will be offered with two engine options: a 2.0-liter petrol unit that makes 159hp/192Nm and a 1.5-liter diesel engine that produces 115hp/250Nm. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a torque converter automatic. We drove the petrol manual variant. It is pretty smooth and refined with enough power to handle the extra weight of the ALCAZAR.

Ride quality The car has a pliant suspension

During our 10km drive, we encountered several bad patches and different road surfaces. However, the ALCAZAR suitably impressed us with its plaint ride quality and absorbent suspension. Despite the bigger wheels, the suspension transmits less road imperfections to the cabin while the steering is also well weighted and responsive. Overall, the handling is quite nimble and stable for a large SUV like this.

Our verdict Should you consider the ALCAZAR over Creta?