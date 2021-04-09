-
McLaren Artura can perform 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds
British automaker McLaren has released the acceleration figures of the Artura hybrid supercar which was revealed in February.
The premium vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and has an electronically limited top-speed of 330km/h.
As for the highlights, the McLaren Artura looks sporty, has a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a 671hp hybrid powertrain.
Here are more details.
Exteriors
The car sports inverted L-shaped headlights
The Artura is based on the company's McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). It features a sloping roofline, a muscular bonnet with sculpted lines, a wide air vent, and inverted L-shaped headlamps.
On the sides, it is flanked by soft-close doors, power-folding and heated mirrors, air scoops, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
Twin exhaust tips and sleek taillights grace the rear end of the vehicle.
Interiors
The vehicle has a tech-loaded cabin
McLaren Artura has a luxurious 2-seater cabin with a smartphone mirroring option, power-adjustable seats, and a flat-bottom steering wheel with adaptive cruise control.
It packs an MIS II touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and a track telemetry software with a Variable Drift Control facility.
Multiple airbags, road sign recognition, lane-departure warning, and high-beam assist ensure the passengers' safety.
Information
A look at the acceleration figures
The McLaren Artura can sprint from 0-100km/h in 3 seconds and 0-200km/h in just 8.3 seconds. The vehicle can go from standstill to 300km/h in 21.5 seconds, while the quarter-mile (402.3m) sprint takes 10.7 seconds.
Power
It has a pure electric range of 30.5km
McLaren Artura has a 3-liter, twin-turbocharged, V6 engine that generates 577hp/585Nm, a 7.4kWh Lithium-ion battery, an electric motor that makes 94hp/225Nm.
The powertrain is paired to an 8-speed gearbox and delivers a combined output of 671hp/804Nm.
The hypercar has a pure electric range of 30.5km and its battery can be charged from 0-80% in 2.5 hours using an EVSE socket.
Information
McLaren Artura: Pricing
In the US, the McLaren Artura starts at $225,000 (roughly Rs. 1.63 crore). It is offered in Standard, Performance, TechLux, and Vision trims. The vehicle is offered with a 5-year warranty.