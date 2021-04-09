British automaker McLaren has released the acceleration figures of the Artura hybrid supercar which was revealed in February.

The premium vehicle can sprint from 0-100km/h in just 3 seconds and has an electronically limited top-speed of 330km/h.

As for the highlights, the McLaren Artura looks sporty, has a feature-loaded cabin, and runs on a 671hp hybrid powertrain.

Here are more details.