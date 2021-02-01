British automaker McLaren's Artura hybrid supercar will make its global debut in Europe on February 16. The premium four-wheeler will replace the 570S. As for the key highlights, it shall have an aggressive look, a tech-loaded cabin, and shall draw power from a twin-turbocharged Ricardo-built V6 engine mated to an electric motor. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors McLaren Artura: At a glance

The McLaren Artura will be based on the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) and shall feature a sloping roofline and bonnet, sleek headlights, and wide air dams. On the sides, the supercar will be flanked by ORVMs, air vents, and designer alloy wheels. Sleek taillights, a McLaren logo, and twin exhaust tips will grace the rear section.

Information Power and performance

The McLaren Artura will be powered by a twin-turbocharged Ricardo-built V6 engine and an electric motor, which will deliver a combined power output of over 600hp. The powertrain is expected to be a plug-in hybrid with roughly 32km of pure electric range.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much details pertaining to the interiors of the McLaren Artura are currently available. However, it should have a 2-seater cabin with auto climate control and a multifunctional power steering wheel. The vehicle should house a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags, crash sensors, and a rear-view camera should be available for the passengers' safety.

