Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors has launched its Prana electric motorbike in India. It can be booked via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,999 and deliveries should commence from March. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and is offered with a choice of two battery packs. It can clock a top-speed of 123km/h. Here's our roundup.

Design SVM Prana: At a glance

The SVM Prana sits on a double cradle steel tube frame and exhibits an eye-catching design. It features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and a dual-LED headlamp. The bike rides on 17-inch wheels and has a kerb weight of 165kg. It is up for grabs in four colors- Mystery Black, Progressive Green, Perfect White, and Passionate Red.

Power Power and performance

The SVM Prana draws power from an air-cooled BLDC motor that comes mated to a 4.32kW or 7.2kW Lithium-ion battery pack. The Grand model, powered by the 4.32kW battery, delivers a claimed range of 126km/charge while the Elite variant, with the 7.2kW battery, offers a range of 225km. The bike can sprint from 0-60km/h in just four seconds and has a top-speed of 123km/h.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the safety of the rider, the SVM Prana is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also comes with four driving modes- Practice, Drive, Sports, and Reverse. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Pricing What about the pricing?