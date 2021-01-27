-
SVM Prana e-motorcycle launched in India at Rs. 2 lakhLast updated on Jan 27, 2021, 01:29 pm
-
Coimbatore-based Srivaru Motors has launched its Prana electric motorbike in India. It can be booked via the company's website by paying a token amount of Rs. 1,999 and deliveries should commence from March.
As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has a sporty look and is offered with a choice of two battery packs. It can clock a top-speed of 123km/h.
Here's our roundup.
-
-
Design
SVM Prana: At a glance
-
The SVM Prana sits on a double cradle steel tube frame and exhibits an eye-catching design. It features a sloping fuel tank with extensions, a stepped-up seat, and a dual-LED headlamp.
The bike rides on 17-inch wheels and has a kerb weight of 165kg. It is up for grabs in four colors- Mystery Black, Progressive Green, Perfect White, and Passionate Red.
-
Power
Power and performance
-
The SVM Prana draws power from an air-cooled BLDC motor that comes mated to a 4.32kW or 7.2kW Lithium-ion battery pack.
The Grand model, powered by the 4.32kW battery, delivers a claimed range of 126km/charge while the Elite variant, with the 7.2kW battery, offers a range of 225km.
The bike can sprint from 0-60km/h in just four seconds and has a top-speed of 123km/h.
-
Safety
Safety and suspension setup
-
To ensure the safety of the rider, the SVM Prana is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It also comes with four driving modes- Practice, Drive, Sports, and Reverse.
Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
-
Pricing
What about the pricing?
-
The Grand and Elite variants of the Prana bike are priced at Rs. 2 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh, respectively. However, the two-wheeler is currently being offered with a discount of Rs. 25,001.
Interested buyers can also opt for an EMI financing scheme valued at Rs. 5,200 per month.