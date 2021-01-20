Based on the KTM 790 Adventure, Chinese automaker CFMoto has unveiled the MT800 adventure touring motorbike. It is up for grabs in two variants: road-biased and off-road focused. As for the highlights, the two-wheeler has an aggressive look and features an LED headlight, knuckle guards, and a tall-set exhaust. It draws power from a 799cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine. Here's our roundup.

Design CFMoto MT800: At a glance

The CFMoto MT800 has a sporty look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a split-style seat, a raised windscreen, and an LED headlight. It comes with knuckle guards, fog lights, panniers, and a top box. However, it is unclear if these accessories are optional or included with the bike. The road-biased model rides on alloy wheels while the off-road variant offers wire-spoke rims.

Information Power and performance

The CFMoto MT800 draws power from a 799cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that is also seen on the KTM 790 Adventure. However, its power figures are unknown. For reference, the mill makes 95hp of maximum power and 88Nm of peak torque on the KTM 790 Adventure.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

To ensure the rider's safety, the CFMoto MT800 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with ABS and traction control for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the adventure tourer are taken care of by inverted forks on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?