Last updated on Jan 15, 2021, 12:15 am

Japanese automaker Kawasaki's 2021 Ninja ZX-10R motorbike, which debuted late last year, will reportedly make its way to India by March. As for the highlights, the premium two-wheeler has a refreshed design and packs a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. Here, it will draw power from a BS6-compliant 998cc inline-four engine. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has an aggressive fully-faired look, featuring a sloping fuel tank, stepped-up split seats, an upswept exhaust, a split headlight cluster, and a raised windscreen. The bike packs a 4.3-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, an all-LED lighting setup, higher-set footpegs, and winglets inside the side fairings. It has a curb weight of 207kg and a 17-liter fuel tank.

Information Power and performance

In India, the 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R will draw power from a BS6-compliant 998cc, inline-four engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox and a quickshifter. The mill generates a maximum power of 200hp at 13,200rpm and a peak torque of 114.9Nm at 11,400rpm.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R comes with disc brakes on both wheels along with cornering ABS, cruise control, engine-braking control, launch control, and electronic steering damper for improved handling on the roads. Meanwhile, suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by Showa's Balance Free Front Fork (BFF) and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?