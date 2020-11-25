Japanese automaker Kawasaki has finally unveiled its 2021 Ninja ZX-10R motorbike for the international markets. The premium motorcycle comes with a refreshed design, a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity, and riding aids such as engine brake control as well as cornering ABS. It draws power from an updated Euro 5-compliant 998cc engine that comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R: At a glance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R has an aggressive look, featuring a stepped-up seat, higher-set footpegs, and integrated winglets. It also gets an upswept exhaust, a raised windscreen, an all-LED lighting setup, blacked-out alloy wheels, and eye-catching body graphics. The bike packs a TFT instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity as well as support for Kawasaki's Rideology app.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a Euro 5-compliant 998cc inline-four engine that generates a maximum power of 200hp at 13,200rpm and a peak torque of 114.9Nm at 11,400rpm. The motor comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

The Ninja ZX-10R is equipped with disc brakes on both the wheels, along with electronic cruise control, cornering ABS, launch control, and engine brake control. It also gets multiple riding modes. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorbike are handled by Showa's Balance Free Front Forks (BFF) on the front side and a Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) unit on the rear end.

Information What about the pricing?