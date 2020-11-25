Mahindra is working to unveil the second-generation XUV500 in India in 2021. In the latest development, the upcoming SUV has been spotted testing on the roads, revealing its design features and interiors. As per the spy images, it will offer a roof-mounted spoiler, new L-shaped LED tail lamps, and a twin-screen layout with a rotary control dial. Here's our roundup.

The new Mahindra XUV500 will feature a revised 7-slat grille, L-shaped LED taillights, roof-mounted rear spoiler with an LED brake light, as well as a rear washer and wiper. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, flush-fitted door handles, ORVMs, and new alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, the SUV will have a wheelbase of 2,700mm and a ground clearance of 200mm.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 is likely to be available with two BS6-compliant engine options: a 2.0-liter mStallion turbocharged petrol engine that generates 187hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter diesel mill that makes 185hp. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and an automatic gearbox.

The 2021 Mahindra XUV500 will offer an updated cabin with black upholstery, automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive cruise control, and a flat-bottom steering wheel. It will also come with connected screens for the digital instrument cluster and the touchscreen infotainment console. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, frontal collision warning, lane departure warning, and autonomous emergency braking facility.

