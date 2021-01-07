The upcoming vehicle will be sold in a single trim. It shall have an eye-catching design, an upmarket cabin with many features, and will draw power from a BS6-compliant 180hp, 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

French automaker Citroen will unveil its C5 Aircross SUV in India, on February 1.

On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out B-pillars, wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillights and a window wiper will be present on the rear end.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will feature a sloping roofline, a minimalist chrome grille, a wide air dam, a muscular bonnet, and sleek split-LED headlamps with DRLs.

Under the hood, the Citroen C5 Aircross will run on a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter diesel engine mated to an 8-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 180hp. The torque figure is not known at the moment.

The Citroen C5 Aircross will have a spacious cabin with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a powered driver's seat, an electronic parking brake, and a multifunctional power steering wheel.

The car will house a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for connectivity features.

For passengers' safety, multiple airbags and a rear-view camera will be available.