French automaker Citroen is expected to launch the Berlingo MPV in India in early-2021. In the latest development, a test mule of the car has been spied testing on Indian roads, highlighting its key design aspects. As per the pictures, it will have split headlamps, sliding doors for the second-row passengers, and a flat trunk door. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Citroen Berlingo MPV: At a glance

Citroen Berlingo will be based on the EMP2 platform and shall sport the same front fascia as the C5 Aircross. It will feature split headlights, a short bonnet, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will have sliding doors for the second-row occupants, ORVMs, roof rails, and alloy wheels. The rear section will get vertically-positioned taillamps and a flat trunk door.

Information Power and performance

Globally, the Berlingo is sold with two engine choices: 1.2-liter petrol and 1.5-liter diesel. However, the Indian version should get only the petrol motor, which generates between 110-130hp of maximum power. The mill should come mated to a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

Not much details are available regarding the interiors of the India-specific Citroen Berlingo. However, it should have a 5/7-seater cabin with a wireless smartphone charger, fabric upholstery, and automatic climate control. The MPV will offer an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. All the standard safety features, including multiple airbags and parking sensors, will also be available.

Information What about the pricing?