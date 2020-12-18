South Korean automaker Hyundai will stop selling the KONA EV in its home country following a series of fires and faulty brake systems that prompted the company to recall the electric car in huge numbers. The four-wheeler will, however, continue to retail in Europe where it ranks among the best-selling EVs. Notably, international markets contribute to over 75% of the model's total sales.

Information Hyundai is working on a new Ioniq 5 mid-sized crossover

Hyundai declined to confirm media reports about shutting down the domestic sales of its KONA EV. In a statement to Reuters, the automaker said that it is "reviewing various options" as it prepares to launch the Ioniq 5 - a new mid-sized, all-electric crossover.

Details A timeline of the KONA EV's recall

In October, Hyundai recalled several thousands of KONA EVs in Korea as they ran the risk of a short circuit caused by defective high-voltage battery cells. The recall, which included battery replacements post inspections and software updates, involved 25,564 units manufactured between September 2017-March 2020. The company also recalled 50,864 KONA EVs and Nexo fuel cell cars due to a faulty electronic braking system.

Information Hyundai has also recalled KONA in India over battery issue

Earlier this month, Hyundai had issued a recall for 456 units of its KONA EV sold in India between April 1, 2019 and October 31, 2020. As per the company, it is a voluntary recall to inspect potential electrical deficiencies in the car's battery system.

