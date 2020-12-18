British automaker MG Motor will launch the 7-seater version of its Hector Plus SUV in India next month. The existing model, which was introduced in July, offers space for six passengers. The upcoming Hector Plus (7-seater) will have an eye-catching look, a premium cabin with a host of tech features, and will be offered with a choice of petrol, petrol-hybrid, and diesel powertrains.

Exteriors MG Hector Plus: At a glance

The MG Hector Plus comes with a blacked-out trapezoidal grille, a muscular bonnet, a wide air dam, and a silvered skid plate. It also has an all-LED lighting setup. On the sides, the car is flanked by silvered roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, squared-off wheel arches, and alloy wheels. Dimensions-wise, it has a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a length of 4,720mm.

Interiors How does it look like on the inside?

MG Hector Plus has a spacious cabin with a sunroof, auto climate control, leatherette seats, and a power steering wheel. The car packs a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Bluetooth, Android Auto, as well as Apple CarPlay. For safety, there are six airbags, a rear-view camera, ABS with EBD, crash sensors, 'Follow me home' headlamps, a tire pressure monitor, and traction control.

Engine Power and performance

MG Hector Plus is offered with three BS6-compliant engine options: 1.5-liter petrol, 1.5-liter petrol-hybrid, and 2.0-liter diesel. The 1.5-liter petrol and petrol-hybrid mills generate a maximum power of 141hp and 250Nm of peak torque. The diesel motor makes 168hp of power and a peak torque of 350Nm. Transmission duties on the SUV are handled by a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox.

Information What about the pricing?