Last updated on Jan 06, 2021, 07:19 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
The TrailHawk variant of the facelifted Jeep Compass SUV, which will be launched in India tomorrow, has been spied testing on the roads.
As per the pictures, it will have a sporty grille, a revised bumper with integrated air dams, stretched out LED headlights, and dual-tone alloy wheels.
Under the hood, the Compass TrailHawk is likely to pack a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor.
The 2021 Compass TrailHawk will come with a sporty looking grille, a black patch on the hood, a black roof, badges on the front fender, a muscular bonnet, and stretched out LED headlights.
The car will be flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and dual-tone alloy wheels. Wrap-around taillamps and a window wiper will be present on the rear end.
In India, the 2021 Jeep Compass TrailHawk will draw power from a BS6-compliant 2.0-liter turbo-diesel engine that generates a maximum power of 170hp and a peak torque of 350Nm. The motor will come mated to a 9-speed automatic gearbox.
The 2021 Jeep Compass TrailHawk will have a spacious cabin with soft-touch upholstery, a dual-tone black-brown dashboard, auto climate control, and a power steering wheel.
The SUV will house a digital instrument cluster, and a large touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity features.
Safety provisions will include seven airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability program, hill descent control, and parking cameras.
While the facelifted Compass will be launched in India tomorrow i.e. January 7, there is no official word regarding the arrival of the Trailhawk variant as of now. However, it will cost more than the current-generation model, which starts at Rs. 26.80 lakh (ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.