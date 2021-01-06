The TrailHawk variant of the facelifted Jeep Compass SUV, which will be launched in India tomorrow, has been spied testing on the roads.

As per the pictures, it will have a sporty grille, a revised bumper with integrated air dams, stretched out LED headlights, and dual-tone alloy wheels.

Under the hood, the Compass TrailHawk is likely to pack a 2.0-liter turbo-diesel motor.