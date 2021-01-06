Last updated on Jan 06, 2021, 07:02 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its Glamour and Xtreme 160R motorbikes in India.
Following the latest price-revision, the two bikes have become costlier by Rs. 900, and Rs. 1,900 respectively.
As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have a lightweight body, a simple design, and are powered by fuel-efficient BS6-compliant engines.
Here's our roundup.
The Hero Glamour and Xtreme 160R have a semi-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels.
While the former comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and a halogen headlamp, the latter gets a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup.
The Glamour and Xtreme 160R have a kerb weight of 123kg and 138.5kg, respectively.
The Hero Glamour draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 10.7hp/10.6Nm. The Xtreme 160R is powered by a 160cc fuel-injected motor that makes 15hp/14Nm. Both the mills come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.
Hero Glamour is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, while the Xtreme 160R gets a disc brake on the front and a disc/drum brake on the rear.
While both the motorbikes come with telescopic front forks, the Glamour has hydraulic rear shock absorbers and the Xtreme 160R gets a mono-shock unit on the rear.
Following the latest price-hike, the Hero Glamour starts at Rs. 71,900 and goes up to Rs. 76,600. Meanwhile, the Xtreme 160R costs Rs. 1,03,900 for the drum brake version and Rs. 1,06,950 for the disc brake model (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).
