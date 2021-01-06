Hero MotoCorp has hiked the prices of its Glamour and Xtreme 160R motorbikes in India. Following the latest price-revision, the two bikes have become costlier by Rs. 900, and Rs. 1,900 respectively. As for the highlights, the two-wheelers have a lightweight body, a simple design, and are powered by fuel-efficient BS6-compliant engines. Here's our roundup.

Design Hero Glamour and Xtreme 160R: At a glance

The Hero Glamour and Xtreme 160R have a semi-faired design, featuring a sloping fuel tank, a single-piece seat, and blacked-out alloy wheels. While the former comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and a halogen headlamp, the latter gets a digital instrument console and an all-LED lighting setup. The Glamour and Xtreme 160R have a kerb weight of 123kg and 138.5kg, respectively.

Information Power and performance

The Hero Glamour draws power from a BS6-compliant 124.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that generates 10.7hp/10.6Nm. The Xtreme 160R is powered by a 160cc fuel-injected motor that makes 15hp/14Nm. Both the mills come mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety Safety and suspension setup

Hero Glamour is equipped with a disc/drum brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear, while the Xtreme 160R gets a disc brake on the front and a disc/drum brake on the rear. While both the motorbikes come with telescopic front forks, the Glamour has hydraulic rear shock absorbers and the Xtreme 160R gets a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information What about the pricing?