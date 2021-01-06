-
06 Jan 2021
Volkswagen Taigun SUV teased in India, launch imminent
Written by Harshita Malik
Auto
Volkswagen is working to announce the Taigun SUV in India in the coming days. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser video of the car, revealing its front fascia.
As for the key highlights, the Taigun will come with an attractive design, a host of features, and will be offered with a single turbocharged petrol engine.
2021 brings a new beginning for us with the arrival of the most anticipated, energetic vibrant #SUVW of the year - The #VolkswagenTaigun.— Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) January 5, 2021
Can't wait to get your hands on it? Join the exclusive #TaigunSquad get the latest updates.#VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen #YearOfTaigun pic.twitter.com/tkpjNr6jBL
Exteriors
Volkswagen Taigun: At a glance
The Volkswagen Taigun will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It will feature a chrome grille with dual horizontal slats, a large air dam, faux skid plates, as well as LED projector headlamps.
On the sides, it will have silvered roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section will have a roof-mounted spoiler and C-shaped LED taillights.
Information
Power and performance
The Volkswagen Taigun will draw power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is expected to deliver 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.
Interiors
Inside the cabin
The Volkswagen Taigun will offer a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with inserts matching the exterior paintwork. It will also provide leather seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a USB charger.
The SUV will pack a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, cruise control, and a parking camera.
Information
What about the price?
The Volkswagen Taigun will go official in India in the coming days. It is likely to carry a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh. Once launched, it will take on rivals such as Kia Seltos, MG Hector, Hyundai Creta, and Tata Harrier.