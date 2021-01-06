Volkswagen is working to announce the Taigun SUV in India in the coming days. In the latest development, the company has shared a teaser video of the car, revealing its front fascia. As for the key highlights, the Taigun will come with an attractive design, a host of features, and will be offered with a single turbocharged petrol engine. Here's our roundup.

Twitter Post Take a look at the teaser video

2021 brings a new beginning for us with the arrival of the most anticipated, energetic vibrant #SUVW of the year - The #VolkswagenTaigun.



Can't wait to get your hands on it? Join the exclusive #TaigunSquad get the latest updates.#VolkswagenIndia #Volkswagen #YearOfTaigun pic.twitter.com/tkpjNr6jBL — Volkswagen India (@volkswagenindia) January 5, 2021

Exteriors Volkswagen Taigun: At a glance

The Volkswagen Taigun will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform. It will feature a chrome grille with dual horizontal slats, a large air dam, faux skid plates, as well as LED projector headlamps. On the sides, it will have silvered roof rails, blacked-out ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear section will have a roof-mounted spoiler and C-shaped LED taillights.

Information Power and performance

The Volkswagen Taigun will draw power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged petrol engine that is expected to deliver 148hp of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors Inside the cabin

The Volkswagen Taigun will offer a dual-tone 5-seater cabin with inserts matching the exterior paintwork. It will also provide leather seats, a flat-bottom steering wheel, and a USB charger. The SUV will pack a fully digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. For safety, it should offer multiple airbags, cruise control, and a parking camera.

Information What about the price?