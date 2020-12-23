Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 03:51 pm
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Ahead of its launch in India in early-2021, German automaker Volkswagen has teased the Taigun SUV on its social media handles.
As for the highlights, it will have an eye-catching design and an upmarket cabin with a host of features. The car will draw power from a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Here's our roundup.
Volkswagen Taigun will be based on the MQB A0 IN platform and shall feature a twin-slat vertical chrome grille flanked by large squared-off headlights, an aggressive bumper housing fog lamps, and a silvered skid plate.
It will be surrounded by roof rails, ORVMs, and 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.
Connected LED taillights, window wiper, and a roof-mounted spoiler will be present on the rear side.
The Volkswagen Taigun will be powered by a 1.5-liter TSI petrol engine that should generate a maximum power of 148hp and a peak torque of 250Nm. Transmission duties should be taken care of by a manual and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.
Volkswagen Taigun will get a 5-seater cabin with exterior body-colored inserts on the dashboard and door panels, leatherette seats, and a multifunctional flat-bottom power steering wheel.
The vehicle will pack a digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.
To ensure the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, a parking camera, and ABS with EBD will be available.
The Volkswagen Taigun will make its way to India in early-2021 and is likely to sport a price-figure of around Rs. 10 lakh. Once launched, it will go against competitors such as Kia Seltos, MG Hector, and Hyundai Creta.
