Tata Motors will launch a turbo-petrol variant of its Altroz hatchback in India on January 13, 2021. It should be up for grabs in the mid and range-topping trims. As for the highlights, it will look similar to the standard model barring a 'Turbo' badging, and a new exterior color (blue) to differentiate it. It will run on the Nexon's 1.2-liter turbocharged engine.

Exteriors Tata Altroz Turbo: At a glance

The Tata Altroz Turbo will come with a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, a wide air dam, projector headlamps, and new blue paintwork. On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED lights, a window wiper, 'Altroz' lettering, and a 'Turbo' badge will be present on the rear end.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Altroz Turbo will draw power from Nexon's 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that is expected to generate 108hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm, and 140Nm of torque at 1,500-5,500rpm. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed manual or a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) automatic gearbox.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Altroz Turbo will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. For passengers' safety, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and 'Follow me Home' headlamps will be available. The car will also house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Information What about the pricing?