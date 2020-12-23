Last updated on Dec 23, 2020, 12:12 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byDwaipayan Roy
Tata Motors will launch a turbo-petrol variant of its Altroz hatchback in India on January 13, 2021. It should be up for grabs in the mid and range-topping trims.
As for the highlights, it will look similar to the standard model barring a 'Turbo' badging, and a new exterior color (blue) to differentiate it. It will run on the Nexon's 1.2-liter turbocharged engine.
The Tata Altroz Turbo will come with a sloping roofline, a blacked-out grille with a honeycomb pattern, a wide air dam, projector headlamps, and new blue paintwork.
On the sides, the car will be flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
Wrap-around LED lights, a window wiper, 'Altroz' lettering, and a 'Turbo' badge will be present on the rear end.
The Tata Altroz Turbo will draw power from Nexon's 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine that is expected to generate 108hp of maximum power at 5,500rpm, and 140Nm of torque at 1,500-5,500rpm. The mill should be mated to a 5-speed manual or a dual-clutch transmission (DCT) automatic gearbox.
The Tata Altroz Turbo will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel.
For passengers' safety, twin airbags, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera, and 'Follow me Home' headlamps will be available.
The car will also house a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The Tata Altroz Turbo will be launched in India in January next year. As far as its pricing is concerned, it will carry a starting tag of Rs. 7.99 lakh, and should go up to Rs. 8.75 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).
Love Auto news?
Subscribe to stay updated.