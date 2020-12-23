Tata Motors will launch the facelifted version of its Tigor EV sedan in India next year. In the latest development, a fully-camouflaged test mule of the upcoming car has been spied testing on the roads, revealing its key design highlights. As per the images, it will have a sloping roofline, steel rims, and wheel covers. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors Tata Tigor EV (facelift): At a glance

The Tata Tigor EV (facelift) will feature a glossy black grille surrounded by a thick chrome slat, a muscular bonnet, projector headlamps with LED DRLs, and a refreshed bumper with a wide air dam. EV stickers and badging will also be present. The car will be flanked by B-pillars, ORVMs, and steel/dual-tone alloy wheels. It should have a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Information Power and performance

The Tata Tigor EV (facelift) will draw power from an electric motor powered by a 21.5kWh battery pack. It will be mated to an automatic gearbox, and should deliver 40hp and 105Nm figures. Further, it will offer a range of 213km on a single charge.

Interiors A peek inside the cabin

The Tata Tigor EV (facelift) will have a spacious 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, auto climate control, a Harman audio system, and a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan will house a multi-information display and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors will be there for passengers' safety.

Information What about the pricing?