Japanese automaker Suzuki has revealed its 2021 GSX250R quarter-liter motorbike in the US. It comes in two colors- a white & black combination with red highlights, and all-black option. As for the highlights, it has an LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED lighting setup. It runs on a 248cc, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Here's our roundup.

Design 2021 Suzuki GSX250R: At a glance

The 2021 Suzuki GSX250R sports a fully-faired look, featuring a muscular fuel tank, clip-on handlebars, split-style seats, a raised windshield, and an upswept exhaust. The bike packs an LCD instrument cluster and an all-LED setup for lighting. It rides on blacked-out alloy wheels and comes with a 15-liter fuel tank. It is available in white and black paintwork and an all-black color.

Information Power and performance

The 2021 Suzuki GSX250R draws power from a 248cc, parallel-twin cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 24.7hp and a peak torque of 23.3Nm.

Safety What about safety and suspension setup?

To ensure the safety of the rider, the 2021 Suzuki GSX250R is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and the rear wheels. Meanwhile, the suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side, and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information Pricing and availability