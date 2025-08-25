OYO targets $7-8B valuation in IPO filing this November

The valuation guidance for OYO's IPO is pegged at $7-8 billion. This could translate into an EBITDA multiple of 25-30 times. In recent months, SoftBank has been in talks with banks including Axis, Citi, Goldman Sachs , ICICI Bank , JM Financial and Jefferies in London to gage market sentiment.

Growth trajectory

Other updates from OYO

The upcoming filing is likely to highlight OYO's Q1 financial performance, riding on a strong growth phase and improved fundamentals. The hospitality sector has also witnessed double-digit growth during this quarter. OYO is also working on a new parent brand identity for its growing portfolio and considering launching a separate app for its mid-market to premium company-serviced hotels.