Flipkart to hire 2.2 lakh seasonal workers for festive sales
Flipkart is gearing up for the festive season by opening over 2.2 lakh seasonal jobs across India.
Most roles are in supply chain, logistics, and last-mile delivery—so if you're looking for short-term work or experience, this could be your shot.
The company's also adding 650 new festive-only delivery hubs in smaller cities to help packages reach more doorsteps, faster.
Amazon has also announced similar hiring
These opportunities will pop up across all 28 states, making Flipkart's reach even bigger this year.
They're also aiming to boost female hires by 10% and create more roles for people with disabilities—part of their push for a more diverse team.
With Amazon announcing over 1.5 lakh festive jobs too, it's clear the e-commerce job scene is heating up for the holidays!