Eric Trump's crypto journey: Stablecoin, memecoin, $4.5B financial services firm
Eric Trump, son of former President Donald Trump, has become a major crypto supporter.
After big banks dropped the Trump Organization following the January 6 Capitol events, Eric started exploring digital currencies as a way around what conservatives call "debanking."
Family's $TRUMP memecoin hits $15B peak
By 2025, Eric launched World Liberty Financial (worth $4.5 billion), rolled out WLFI tokens and a stablecoin, and joined the board of ALT5 Sigma after it raised $1.5 billion in WLFI tokens.
The family even saw their $TRUMP memecoin hit a $15 billion peak.
Meanwhile, Donald Trump's push to loosen crypto regulations is raising eyebrows over whether their business moves could influence his policy decisions on digital currency in the US.