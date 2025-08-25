Eric Trump's crypto journey: Stablecoin, memecoin, $4.5B financial services firm

Family's $TRUMP memecoin hits $15B peak

By 2025, Eric launched World Liberty Financial (worth $4.5 billion), rolled out WLFI tokens and a stablecoin, and joined the board of ALT5 Sigma after it raised $1.5 billion in WLFI tokens.

The family even saw their $TRUMP memecoin hit a $15 billion peak.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump's push to loosen crypto regulations is raising eyebrows over whether their business moves could influence his policy decisions on digital currency in the US.