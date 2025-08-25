Next Article
Apollo Hospitals share price dips on rising debt concerns
Apollo Hospitals's shares dipped 0.74% to ₹7,864 on Monday, joining other Nifty 50 losers like Nestle and Asian Paints.
The drop followed a final dividend announcement of ₹10 per share in May 2025, on top of an earlier ₹9 interim payout.
Annual revenue and net profit surge
Even with annual revenue jumping to ₹21,794 crore and net profit up to ₹1,472 crore this year, a rising debt-to-equity ratio has made investors a bit wary—so the price is feeling the pressure for now.