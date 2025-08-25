Want to work at OpenAI? Check the latest India vacancies
What's the story
OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is expanding its operations in India. The tech giant plans to open its first office in New Delhi, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. However, the exact location of the office remains undisclosed. This strategic move reflects OpenAI's commitment to building AI for India and making advanced technologies more accessible across the country.
Recruitment drive
OpenAI's hiring drive in India
OpenAI has opened three job positions in India, all related to sales. The roles are: Account Director, Digital Natives; Account Director, Large Enterprise; and Account Director, Strategics. Interested candidates can apply by visiting OpenAI's careers page and clicking on "Apply Now." The application process is entirely online, so applicants don't need to know the office location beforehand.
Market focus
India's growing importance to ChatGPT
OpenAI's expansion into India comes at a time when the country is emerging as a key market for ChatGPT. The company recently launched its most affordable monthly ChatGPT Go plan at ₹399, targeting nearly one billion internet users in the world's most populous nation. India also has the largest population of student users on ChatGPT, with weekly active users quadrupling over the past year.
Challenges ahead
Legal challenges and competition for OpenAI
Despite its growth, OpenAI faces legal challenges in India. Some news outlets and book publishers have accused the company of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT—allegations that OpenAI has denied. The company also faces stiff competition from rivals like Google's Gemini and AI start-up Perplexity, both of which are offering advanced plans for free to many users in India.
CEO's statement
Commitment to AI for India
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said, "Opening our first office and building a local team is an important first step in our commitment to make advanced AI more accessible across the country and to build AI for India, and with India." This statement highlights the company's dedication to making its technologies more accessible in India.