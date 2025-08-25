Want to work at OpenAI? Check the latest India vacancies

OpenAI , the company behind ChatGPT , is expanding its operations in India. The tech giant plans to open its first office in New Delhi, which is expected to be operational by the end of 2025. However, the exact location of the office remains undisclosed. This strategic move reflects OpenAI's commitment to building AI for India and making advanced technologies more accessible across the country.

Recruitment drive OpenAI's hiring drive in India OpenAI has opened three job positions in India, all related to sales. The roles are: Account Director, Digital Natives; Account Director, Large Enterprise; and Account Director, Strategics. Interested candidates can apply by visiting OpenAI's careers page and clicking on "Apply Now." The application process is entirely online, so applicants don't need to know the office location beforehand.

Market focus India's growing importance to ChatGPT OpenAI's expansion into India comes at a time when the country is emerging as a key market for ChatGPT. The company recently launched its most affordable monthly ChatGPT Go plan at ₹399, targeting nearly one billion internet users in the world's most populous nation. India also has the largest population of student users on ChatGPT, with weekly active users quadrupling over the past year.

Challenges ahead Legal challenges and competition for OpenAI Despite its growth, OpenAI faces legal challenges in India. Some news outlets and book publishers have accused the company of using their content without permission to train ChatGPT—allegations that OpenAI has denied. The company also faces stiff competition from rivals like Google's Gemini and AI start-up Perplexity, both of which are offering advanced plans for free to many users in India.