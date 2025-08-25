Anlon Healthcare's ₹121cr IPO opens tomorrow: Key details

Minimum investment for retail, small and big HNIs

The share price is set between ₹86-91 each. If you're a retail investor, the minimum bid is 164 shares (₹14,924), with a max of 13 lots (₹1,94,012).

Small HNIs can go for 14-67 lots (₹2,08,936-₹9,99,908), while Big HNIs start at 68 lots (minimum ₹10,14,832).

Share allotment happens on September 1; demat credits and refunds follow on September 2.

Listing on BSE and NSE is set for September 3—but heads up: current gray market trends suggest no immediate listing gains.