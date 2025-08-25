Anlon Healthcare's ₹121cr IPO opens tomorrow: Key details
Anlon Healthcare is opening its IPO on August 26, aiming to raise ₹121.03 crore to help expand its pharma ingredients business.
The offer includes 1.33 crore new shares and will be up for grabs until August 29—so if you're curious about investing, now's the time to take a look.
Minimum investment for retail, small and big HNIs
The share price is set between ₹86-91 each. If you're a retail investor, the minimum bid is 164 shares (₹14,924), with a max of 13 lots (₹1,94,012).
Small HNIs can go for 14-67 lots (₹2,08,936-₹9,99,908), while Big HNIs start at 68 lots (minimum ₹10,14,832).
Share allotment happens on September 1; demat credits and refunds follow on September 2.
Listing on BSE and NSE is set for September 3—but heads up: current gray market trends suggest no immediate listing gains.