Vi's shares jump 2.3% on PMO considering AGR relief package

Vi's future hangs in balance as AGR deadline looms

Vi owes around ₹83,400 crore in AGR dues alone, with total liabilities close to ₹2 trillion.

Even with this week's share bounce, the stock is still down 10% in 2025 and has dropped a steep 54% over the past year.

With banks wary of lending more money until things are clearer, Vi's future now hangs on whether this government relief actually comes through—making it a make-or-break moment for one of India's biggest telcos.