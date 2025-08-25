Vi's shares jump 2.3% on PMO considering AGR relief package
Vodafone Idea's stock just climbed 2.3% after news broke that the Prime Minister's Office is considering a relief package to help the debt-laden telecom operator.
The possible plan? Extending payment deadlines for its massive AGR dues, shrinking installment sizes, and maybe even waiving some penalties—giving the company a bit of breathing room.
Vi's future hangs in balance as AGR deadline looms
Vi owes around ₹83,400 crore in AGR dues alone, with total liabilities close to ₹2 trillion.
Even with this week's share bounce, the stock is still down 10% in 2025 and has dropped a steep 54% over the past year.
With banks wary of lending more money until things are clearer, Vi's future now hangs on whether this government relief actually comes through—making it a make-or-break moment for one of India's biggest telcos.