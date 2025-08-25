RUBIX report: 40% of FMCG sales to be online by 2030

Middle class, young population driving this shift

Urban shoppers with smartphones and wider smartphone access and a growing culture of online product discovery are driving this shift, helping digital-first brands grow quickly.

Plus, India's middle class—now about a third of the population—is spending more as incomes rise (average disposable income was ₹2.14 lakh per person last year).

With a young median age of 28.4 years and rural markets also expanding steadily, India is set to stay on every global FMCG brand's radar for years to come.