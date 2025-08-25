RUBIX report: 40% of FMCG sales to be online by 2030
A fresh RUBIX report says that by 2030, 40% of all fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) bought in India will happen online.
The big reason? Quick commerce is booming in cities—people want things for convenience over cost.
Right now, quick commerce already brings in nearly 35% of all FMCG e-commerce revenue.
Middle class, young population driving this shift
Urban shoppers with smartphones and wider smartphone access and a growing culture of online product discovery are driving this shift, helping digital-first brands grow quickly.
Plus, India's middle class—now about a third of the population—is spending more as incomes rise (average disposable income was ₹2.14 lakh per person last year).
With a young median age of 28.4 years and rural markets also expanding steadily, India is set to stay on every global FMCG brand's radar for years to come.