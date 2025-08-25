Ola Electric stock surges nearly 5% today: Here's why

Ola Electric 's shares surged by up to 4.7% on the BSE today, following reports of a high-level meeting convened by Niti Aayog . The meeting is set to include leading two-wheeler manufacturers such as Hero MotoCorp , Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor Company, Ola Electric itself, Ather Energy, and Revolt Motors. The main agenda is to accelerate the adoption of electric motorcycles in India.

Market analysis Electric motorcycles crucial for achieving overall 2-wheeler electrification targets While electric scooters already account for nearly 15% of their segment, motorcycles—two-thirds of India's two-wheeler market—have just 0.1% penetration. This poses a major challenge to the government's broader electrification goals. According to government projections, electric scooters could account for 80% of sales by 2030, while electric motorcycles may only capture about 10%. Together, that would bring overall two-wheeler electrification to around 36%, far below policy targets unless motorcycles accelerate their transition.

Meeting agenda Discussions to likely cover cost reduction, financing, and battery swapping The upcoming discussions are likely to focus on reducing costs, innovative financing models, and battery swapping. These are all aimed at tackling high upfront prices, the biggest hurdle for electric motorcycles. Unlike scooters that benefitted from China's models and supply chains, electric motorcycles don't have such a foundation. This has forced Indian companies to start from scratch in this segment.