Foxconn starts making iPhone 17 in India
Foxconn has started making all iPhone 17 models at its new $2.8 billion plant in Bengaluru, marking a big move in Apple's push to spread out manufacturing beyond China.
This is part of Apple's strategy to grow its presence in India and lower risks tied to relying too much on Chinese factories.
Apple shifting production to India
India's iPhone production value jumped 60% in the last financial year (ending March 2025), hitting $22 billion.
Exports also soared, reaching $7.5 billion between April and July alone.
Output is set to leap from last year's 35-40 million units to around 60 million this year.
Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that by June, a majority of iPhones sold in the US were made in India.
Local impact and benefits for Apple
Karnataka Industries Minister M B Patil says the new plant will create thousands of jobs and strengthen local supply chains.
For Apple, having its second-largest Foxconn facility outside China gives it more flexibility against trade risks while boosting India as a global tech manufacturing hub.