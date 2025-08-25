Foxconn starts making iPhone 17 in India

Apple shifting production to India

India's iPhone production value jumped 60% in the last financial year (ending March 2025), hitting $22 billion.

Exports also soared, reaching $7.5 billion between April and July alone.

Output is set to leap from last year's 35-40 million units to around 60 million this year.

Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that by June, a majority of iPhones sold in the US were made in India.